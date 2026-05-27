JP Morgan Upgrades Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Insight Enterprises (NasdaqGS:NSIT) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.45% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises is $104.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.45% from its latest reported closing price of $100.10 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Insight Enterprises is 11,705MM, an increase of 41.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an decrease of 216 owner(s) or 41.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.06%, an increase of 56.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 34,536K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,457K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,875K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing an increase of 29.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 31.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 956K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 17.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 787K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 52.99% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.