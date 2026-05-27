JP Morgan Upgrades Ingram Micro Holding (INGM)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.13% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ingram Micro Holding is $32.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 20.13% from its latest reported closing price of $26.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ingram Micro Holding is 53,727MM, a decrease of 0.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingram Micro Holding. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGM is 0.44%, an increase of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 234,835K shares. The put/call ratio of INGM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 197,105K shares representing 85.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210,953K shares , representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,483K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,312K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Lind Value II ApS holds 2,962K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares , representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 8.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,101K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing a decrease of 27.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 12.37% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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