JP Morgan Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.69% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Helmerich & Payne is $28.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.69% from its latest reported closing price of $29.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Helmerich & Payne is 3,753MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helmerich & Payne. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 6.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HP is 0.13%, an increase of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 125,296K shares. The put/call ratio of HP is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 7,841K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,922K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,148K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 44.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,474K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HP by 47.02% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,144K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HP by 35.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,003K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 84.01% over the last quarter.

