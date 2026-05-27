JP Morgan Upgrades H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.11% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for H.B. Fuller is $73.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from its latest reported closing price of $60.56 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for H.B. Fuller is 4,208MM, an increase of 21.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in H.B. Fuller. This is an decrease of 205 owner(s) or 37.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUL is 0.08%, an increase of 46.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.32% to 63,152K shares. The put/call ratio of FUL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,748K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 2,593K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,431K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Mairs & Power holds 2,362K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,079K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 15.67% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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