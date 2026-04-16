JP Morgan Upgrades Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Hamilton Lane (NasdaqGS:HLNE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.19% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Lane is $170.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $144.43 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.19% from its latest reported closing price of $104.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Lane is 937MM, an increase of 22.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Lane. This is an decrease of 463 owner(s) or 54.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNE is 0.07%, an increase of 69.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.75% to 39,009K shares. The put/call ratio of HLNE is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,728K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,512K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,086K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares , representing an increase of 59.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,069K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 48.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 802K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 16.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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