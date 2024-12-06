JP Morgan Upgrades GrafTech International (EAF)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.35% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for GrafTech International is $1.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.35% from its latest reported closing price of $2.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GrafTech International is 1,140MM, an increase of 110.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrafTech International. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAF is 0.04%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 220,212K shares. The put/call ratio of EAF is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 20,512K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,773K shares , representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 13.74% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 17,898K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,989K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 56.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 13,270K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 11,792K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,760K shares , representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 27.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,144K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GrafTech International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

