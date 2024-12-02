JP Morgan Upgrades Gap (GAP)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Gap (NYSE:GAP) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.25% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gap is $27.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from its latest reported closing price of $24.25 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 28,873K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,972K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 13.33% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 22,293K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 12,613K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,068K shares , representing an increase of 28.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,263K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,516K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 12.81% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 9,204K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,177K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 3.68% over the last quarter.

