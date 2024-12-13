JP Morgan Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NasdaqGS:GLPI) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.99% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties is $56.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.99% from its latest reported closing price of $49.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gaming and Leisure Properties is 1,429MM, a decrease of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPI is 0.39%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.29% to 325,586K shares. The put/call ratio of GLPI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 12,259K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,370K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 80.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,658K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,162K shares , representing a decrease of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 86.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,874K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,906K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 4.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,578K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,445K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 5.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,297K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,187K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

