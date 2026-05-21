JP Morgan Upgrades Flywire (FLYW)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Flywire (NasdaqGS:FLYW) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.12% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Flywire is $18.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.72 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from its latest reported closing price of $15.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire is 618MM, a decrease of 8.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an decrease of 153 owner(s) or 41.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.30%, an increase of 70.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 127,547K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 13,625K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,750K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 6,618K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares , representing a decrease of 19.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 6,173K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 6,071K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,786K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,299K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares , representing an increase of 16.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 39.54% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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