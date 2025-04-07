JP Morgan Upgrades Five Below (FIVE)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Five Below (NasdaqGS:FIVE) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.38% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $102.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 68.38% from its latest reported closing price of $60.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 4,866MM, an increase of 25.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.56, a decrease of 2.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.22%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 68,796K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,604K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,339K shares , representing a decrease of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,420K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,320K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 46.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 118.07% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,200K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Five Below Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o�ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience �lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu� across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.