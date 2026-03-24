JP Morgan Upgrades Ecolab (ECL)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.06% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is $329.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.06% from its latest reported closing price of $261.13 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is 16,027MM, a decrease of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an decrease of 622 owner(s) or 24.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.27%, an increase of 23.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.96% to 234,127K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,622K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,492K shares , representing an increase of 38.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 82.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,635K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,589K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 5,218K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,894K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,889K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares , representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 5.16% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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