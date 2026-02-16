JP Morgan Upgrades Doximity (DOCS)

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.45% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Doximity is $64.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 156.45% from its latest reported closing price of $25.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Doximity is 777MM, an increase of 21.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 17.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.21%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 149,714K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,655K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 36.67% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,457K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,829K shares , representing a decrease of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 38.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,067K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,129K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 36.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,348K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,353K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 0.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,978K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,802K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.