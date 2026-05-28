JP Morgan Upgrades DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.73% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods is $242.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $168.67 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.73% from its latest reported closing price of $219.21 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for DICK'S Sporting Goods is 12,899MM, a decrease of 32.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.94, a decrease of 18.76% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICK'S Sporting Goods. This is an decrease of 287 owner(s) or 27.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKS is 0.22%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 73,016K shares. The put/call ratio of DKS is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,812K shares representing 13.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,492K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 84.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,382K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 73.27% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,318K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,859K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 1,605K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 35.39% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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