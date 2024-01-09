JP Morgan Upgrades Dell Technologies (DELL)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.91% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dell Technologies is 81.67. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.91% from its latest reported closing price of 79.36.

The projected annual revenue for Dell Technologies is 93,264MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.29%, an increase of 49.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 221,230K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,974K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,564K shares, representing a decrease of 50.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,378K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,783K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 50.68% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,727K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,805K shares, representing a decrease of 35.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,515K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,051K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Dell Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

