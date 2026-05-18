JP Morgan Upgrades Crown Holdings (CCK)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.70% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Crown Holdings is $127.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 31.70% from its latest reported closing price of $97.13 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Crown Holdings is 13,715MM, an increase of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Holdings. This is an decrease of 453 owner(s) or 41.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCK is 0.14%, an increase of 43.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.72% to 124,935K shares. The put/call ratio of CCK is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,401K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,076K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,005K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 84.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,616K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,909K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 2.87% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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