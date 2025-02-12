JP Morgan Upgrades Compass Minerals International (CMP)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.86% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International is $17.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 48.86% from its latest reported closing price of $11.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Minerals International is 1,351MM, an increase of 24.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMP is 0.14%, an increase of 59.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 46,293K shares. The put/call ratio of CMP is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 4,775K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing an increase of 51.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 112.47% over the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 2,958K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares , representing an increase of 53.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 119.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,192K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 34.82% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 1,702K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 42.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 72.84% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 1,495K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares , representing a decrease of 95.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 45.55% over the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.