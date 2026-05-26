JP Morgan Upgrades Cognex (CGNX)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cognex (NasdaqGS:CGNX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.71% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cognex is $75.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.70 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.71% from its latest reported closing price of $66.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,236MM, an increase of 18.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is an decrease of 194 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.11%, an increase of 22.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 177,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,371K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,430K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,673K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,013K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 40.76% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 6,142K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares , representing a decrease of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 60.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,738K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,315K shares , representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 17.60% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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