JP Morgan Upgrades Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cogent Communications Holdings (NasdaqGS:CCOI) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.57% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is $26.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.57% from its latest reported closing price of $18.03 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 716MM, a decrease of 19.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is an decrease of 223 owner(s) or 47.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.23%, an increase of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.45% to 48,827K shares. The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,037K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,604K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 28.12% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 2,283K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 38.15% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,409K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Harspring Capital Management holds 1,402K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,400K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 3.79% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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