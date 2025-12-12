JP Morgan Upgrades Clear Secure (YOU)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.21% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clear Secure is $38.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from its latest reported closing price of $36.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Secure is 774MM, a decrease of 10.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.20%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 117,669K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,366K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,490K shares , representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 0.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,506K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,813K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,813K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 41.33% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,063K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 12.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,947K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 6.53% over the last quarter.

