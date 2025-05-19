JP Morgan Upgrades CI&T (CINT)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for CI&T (NYSE:CINT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.84% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for CI&T is $8.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.84% from its latest reported closing price of $6.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CI&T is 3,991MM, an increase of 798.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in CI&T. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINT is 0.25%, an increase of 27.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 59,924K shares. The put/call ratio of CINT is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 49,638K shares representing 220.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,444K shares representing 15.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,858K shares , representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 54.13% over the last quarter.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. holds 2,640K shares representing 11.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,406K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 385K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing a decrease of 36.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 83.42% over the last quarter.

CI&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

