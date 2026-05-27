JP Morgan Upgrades CDW (CDW)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for CDW (NasdaqGS:CDW) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.38% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for CDW is $153.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.38% from its latest reported closing price of $108.59 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CDW is 28,897MM, an increase of 26.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is an decrease of 546 owner(s) or 41.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.12%, an increase of 49.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 143,625K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,420K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,183K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,383K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,526K shares , representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,936K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,777K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 59.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,789K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 7.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.