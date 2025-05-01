JP Morgan Upgrades Camping World Holdings (CWH)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings is $24.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 105.10% from its latest reported closing price of $12.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings is 6,957MM, an increase of 13.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.14%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.68% to 74,312K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 4,110K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,423K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 28.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 20.40% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,102K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing an increase of 30.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 29.57% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,948K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.

Interval Partners holds 2,876K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares , representing an increase of 41.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Camping World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

