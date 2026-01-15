JP Morgan Upgrades Calix (CALX)

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Calix (NYSE:CALX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.37% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Calix is $78.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.39 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.37% from its latest reported closing price of $54.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is 1,264MM, an increase of 35.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.20%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 70,625K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,436K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 40.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,965K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares , representing a decrease of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 10.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,878K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 30.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,470K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,448K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 9.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.