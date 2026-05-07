JP Morgan Upgrades BrightView Holdings (BV)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.30% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for BrightView Holdings is $17.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from its latest reported closing price of $13.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BrightView Holdings is 3,017MM, an increase of 10.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightView Holdings. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 48.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BV is 0.14%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.72% to 92,091K shares. The put/call ratio of BV is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 21,533K shares representing 22.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 4,859K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,863K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 2,609K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares , representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,100K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 26.13% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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