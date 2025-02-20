JP Morgan Upgrades BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt () (BP)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:BP) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.26% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt () is $36.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.01 to a high of $51.48. The average price target represents an increase of 6.26% from its latest reported closing price of $34.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt () is 214,324MM, an increase of 14.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,212 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.20%, an increase of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.15% to 330,759K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 23,340K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,920K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 21,540K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nomura Holdings holds 16,132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 98.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 3,801.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 10,871K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares , representing an increase of 71.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 243.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,996K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,366K shares , representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 79.20% over the last quarter.

BP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BP plc is a British oil and gas company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the worlds seven oil and gas supermajors.

