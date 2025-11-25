JP Morgan Upgrades Baidu (BAIDF)

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Baidu (OTCPK:BAIDF) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.47% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Baidu is $17.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.78 to a high of $30.58. The average price target represents an increase of 46.47% from its latest reported closing price of $11.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu is 155,654MM, an increase of 19.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 76.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAIDF is 0.51%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 240,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,739K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAIDF by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,100K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,439K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAIDF by 10.08% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 23,835K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,946K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAIDF by 6.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,461K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,199K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAIDF by 11.49% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 12,387K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,931K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAIDF by 19.79% over the last quarter.

