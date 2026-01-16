JP Morgan Upgrades AutoNation (AN)

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.51% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for AutoNation is $243.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $204.35 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.51% from its latest reported closing price of $214.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AutoNation is 37,711MM, an increase of 35.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoNation. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AN is 0.19%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.18% to 30,998K shares. The put/call ratio of AN is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,424K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares , representing a decrease of 19.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 65.14% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 1,214K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,087K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 907K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 86.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 831K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 8.86% over the last quarter.

