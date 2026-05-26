JP Morgan Upgrades Allient (ALNT)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Allient (NasdaqGM:ALNT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.29% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Allient is $73.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.29% from its latest reported closing price of $63.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allient is 721MM, an increase of 28.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allient. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 33.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNT is 0.11%, an increase of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.81% to 13,823K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 796K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 662K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 438K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing an increase of 15.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 29.58% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 374K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 353K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 52.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 42.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.