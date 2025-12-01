JP Morgan Maintains ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.53% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.53% from its latest reported closing price of $19.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is 6,969MM, a decrease of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM is 0.15%, an increase of 36.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.32% to 52,507K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 4,887K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,054K shares , representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,826K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,781K shares , representing a decrease of 77.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 52.85% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,987K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares , representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,783K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares , representing a decrease of 34.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 86.78% over the last quarter.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management holds 2,423K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing an increase of 49.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 90.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.