JP Morgan Maintains Werner Enterprises (WERN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Werner Enterprises (NasdaqGS:WERN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.28% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises is $27.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.28% from its latest reported closing price of $26.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Werner Enterprises is 3,481MM, an increase of 16.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WERN is 0.13%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 82,241K shares. The put/call ratio of WERN is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,684K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,446K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,642K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 80.72% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,894K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,469K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,756K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,283K shares , representing a decrease of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2,630K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.