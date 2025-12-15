JP Morgan Maintains Southern (SO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Southern (NYSE:SO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.83% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern is $101.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.31 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.83% from its latest reported closing price of $84.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern is 28,926MM, an increase of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SO is 0.35%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 951,201K shares. The put/call ratio of SO is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 69,820K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,964K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,408K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,593K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 33,549K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,981K shares , representing an increase of 76.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SO by 307.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,198K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,445K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 29,023K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,527K shares , representing an increase of 39.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SO by 61.40% over the last quarter.

