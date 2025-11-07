JP Morgan Maintains RxSight (RXST) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of RxSight (NasdaqGM:RXST) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.62% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for RxSight is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.62% from its latest reported closing price of $8.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is 152MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.07%, an increase of 37.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 42,360K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,703K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 48.62% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,253K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares , representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 40.54% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,614K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing an increase of 23.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 36.85% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,321K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 98.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 2,362.80% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,229K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing an increase of 46.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 10.29% over the last quarter.

