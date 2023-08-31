JP Morgan Maintains Realty Income (O) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Realty Income (NYSE:O) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is 71.11. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.72% from its latest reported closing price of 56.56.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is 3,703MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

Realty Income Declares $0.26 Dividend

On August 15, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.26 per share ($3.07 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $56.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 3.37%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O is 0.42%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 615,905K shares. The put/call ratio of O is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 45,308K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,447K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,562K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,540K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 23,901K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,146K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 259.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,960K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,441K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,028K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,635K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Realty Income Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 606 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index.

