JP Morgan Maintains QUALCOMM (QCOM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of QUALCOMM (NasdaqGS:QCOM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is $183.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of $172.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is 46,997MM, an increase of 8.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,183 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOM is 0.51%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 943,708K shares. The put/call ratio of QCOM is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,301K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,949K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,143K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,727K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,680K shares , representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 17.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,655K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,777K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 17,039K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

