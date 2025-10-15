JP Morgan Maintains Pentair (PNR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.26% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pentair is $118.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.26% from its latest reported closing price of $110.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pentair is 4,376MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.19%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 169,045K shares. The put/call ratio of PNR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,275K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,194K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,105K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,610K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 19.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,669K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,410K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,969K shares , representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,260K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.