JP Morgan Maintains Orion (OEC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Orion (NYSE:OEC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.09% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Orion is $9.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 86.09% from its latest reported closing price of $5.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orion is 2,385MM, an increase of 30.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OEC is 0.12%, an increase of 22.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 63,295K shares. The put/call ratio of OEC is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,695K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 2,450K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,450K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 71.36% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 2,425K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,138K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 27.66% over the last quarter.

