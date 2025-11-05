JP Morgan Maintains NeuroPace (NPCE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of NeuroPace (NasdaqGM:NPCE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.53% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NeuroPace is $17.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.53% from its latest reported closing price of $12.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroPace is 73MM, a decrease of 23.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroPace. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPCE is 0.08%, an increase of 25.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 24,018K shares. The put/call ratio of NPCE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,614K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares , representing a decrease of 30.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,313K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 26.07% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,380K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares , representing a decrease of 14.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,152K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,005K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares , representing an increase of 20.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 5.85% over the last quarter.

