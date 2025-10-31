JP Morgan Maintains Mirion Technologies (MIR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.65% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mirion Technologies is $26.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.65% from its latest reported closing price of $29.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mirion Technologies is 849MM, a decrease of 5.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirion Technologies. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 20.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIR is 0.33%, an increase of 20.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.12% to 256,097K shares. The put/call ratio of MIR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 20,958K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,710K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 43.42% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,988K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,588K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 7,125K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,025K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 33.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,168K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,020K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 35.74% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 5,756K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,536K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 48.99% over the last quarter.

