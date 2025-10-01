JP Morgan Maintains MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of MidCap Financial Investment (NasdaqGS:MFIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MidCap Financial Investment is $14.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.01% from its latest reported closing price of $11.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MidCap Financial Investment is 156MM, a decrease of 51.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57, an increase of 2.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in MidCap Financial Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFIC is 0.21%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.31% to 49,062K shares. The put/call ratio of MFIC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 13,813K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Thornburg Investment Management holds 2,938K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 2,938K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIC by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 2,389K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIC by 32.11% over the last quarter.

