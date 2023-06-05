JP Morgan Maintains Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.25% Upside
As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 78.03. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.25% from its latest reported closing price of 61.32.
The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 447MM, an increase of 43.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.30%, a decrease of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 94,105K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,025K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 86.74% over the last quarter.
Wasatch Advisors holds 4,480K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,740K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 10.56% over the last quarter.
Bellevue Group holds 3,268K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 9.39% over the last quarter.
FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,965K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 9.94% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 3.85% over the last quarter.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.
