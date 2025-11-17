JP Morgan Maintains FMC (FMC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of FMC (NYSE:FMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.27% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for FMC is $27.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $96.94. The average price target represents an increase of 112.27% from its latest reported closing price of $12.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is 6,422MM, an increase of 77.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is an decrease of 208 owner(s) or 18.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC is 0.18%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 140,135K shares. The put/call ratio of FMC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,440K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,715K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,086K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,642K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,008K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 89.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,835K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares , representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 1.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,826K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 14.44% over the last quarter.

