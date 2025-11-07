JP Morgan Maintains Eaton (ETN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.87% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eaton is $403.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $294.42 to a high of $464.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.87% from its latest reported closing price of $377.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is 23,607MM, a decrease of 11.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETN is 0.48%, an increase of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 381,983K shares. The put/call ratio of ETN is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,892K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,950K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,125K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,937K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 69.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,584K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 18.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,107K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,981K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,561K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,495K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 17.82% over the last quarter.

