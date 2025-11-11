JP Morgan Maintains Cencora (COR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Cencora (NYSE:COR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.50% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cencora is $345.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $282.00 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.50% from its latest reported closing price of $365.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cencora is 298,255MM, a decrease of 7.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cencora. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COR is 0.37%, an increase of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 217,956K shares. The put/call ratio of COR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,795K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,647K shares , representing a decrease of 23.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance holds 7,473K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,380K shares , representing a decrease of 38.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 7.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,906K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,512K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,896K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,788K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,503K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 2.10% over the last quarter.

