JP Morgan Maintains Boeing (BA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Boeing (NYSE:BA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.84% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boeing is $256.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.84% from its latest reported closing price of $214.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is 105,592MM, an increase of 30.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.43%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 681,659K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 29,198K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,491K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,360K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,664K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 0.77% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 27,025K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,847K shares , representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 22.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,251K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,699K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,402K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,842K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 12.08% over the last quarter.

