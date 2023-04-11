JP Morgan Maintains BioNTech SE (BNTX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.89% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE is $195.26. The forecasts range from a low of $141.27 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.89% from its latest reported closing price of $127.71.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE is $9,869MM, a decrease of 42.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bartlett & Co. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Bay Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 13.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.35%, a decrease of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 46,735K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTX is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

BioNTech SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioNTech SE is a German biotechnology company based in Mainz that develops and manufactures active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases.

