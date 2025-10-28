JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of VeriSign (VRSN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of VeriSign (NasdaqGS:VRSN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for VeriSign is $317.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $259.33 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.42% from its latest reported closing price of $247.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VeriSign is 1,709MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,612 funds or institutions reporting positions in VeriSign. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRSN is 0.22%, an increase of 8.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 96,698K shares. The put/call ratio of VRSN is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 13,290K shares representing 14.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,267K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,097K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares , representing an increase of 24.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 302.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,561K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,327K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 45.16% over the last quarter.

