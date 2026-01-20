JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Service Corporation International (SCI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Service Corporation International is $96.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.83 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of $82.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Service Corporation International is 4,300MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service Corporation International. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCI is 0.17%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 139,249K shares. The put/call ratio of SCI is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,689K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,609K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,925K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 4.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,637K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,702K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,349K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 3,824K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing an increase of 22.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 18.51% over the last quarter.

