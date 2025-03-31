JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Penguin Solutions (PENG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Penguin Solutions (NasdaqGS:PENG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.99% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Penguin Solutions is $27.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.99% from its latest reported closing price of $17.38 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penguin Solutions. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENG is 0.16%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 72,355K shares. The put/call ratio of PENG is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,442K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 3,133K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares , representing an increase of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,012K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 25.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,574K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,563K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 55.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 6.33% over the last quarter.

