JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of PAR Technology (PAR) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.09% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for PAR Technology is $30.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 99.09% from its latest reported closing price of $15.37 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for PAR Technology is 469MM, a decrease of 1.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAR Technology. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 34.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.21%, an increase of 31.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 51,513K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 4,880K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,340K shares , representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 54.30% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,733K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing an increase of 84.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 140.33% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,612K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,916K shares , representing a decrease of 126.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 82.30% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,171K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 61.46% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,909K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing an increase of 63.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 78.24% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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