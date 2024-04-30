JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Immunome (IMNM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Immunome (NasdaqCM:IMNM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.78% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Immunome is 36.04. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 160.78% from its latest reported closing price of 13.82.

The projected annual revenue for Immunome is 291MM, an increase of 1,973.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunome. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 47.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNM is 0.17%, an increase of 167.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 776.04% to 22,478K shares. The put/call ratio of IMNM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,879K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Redmile Group holds 3,879K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,391K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,333K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,244K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company.

Immunome Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company's initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome's proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease.

